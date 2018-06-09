SEMI-STATE: Tecumseh taking on University

The Tecumseh Braves hope to keep their season alive with a win in the semi-state round on Saturday.

Tecumseh will play University with a trip to IHSAA state championship game on the line. The game, which began shortly after noon, was put on pause due to lightning in the area.

Game just got started and we have a lightning delay. University has runners on first and third with one out. — THS Athletics (@thsbraves) June 9, 2018

The Braves are now returning to the field to resume play.

And the Braves take the field again. pic.twitter.com/6rGLTvGZwn — THS Athletics (@thsbraves) June 9, 2018

Follow 14 Sports reporter Aaron Hancock for updates from Saturday's semi-state games.

