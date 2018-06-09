SEMI-STATE: Tecumseh taking on University - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SEMI-STATE: Tecumseh taking on University

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
PLAINFIELD, IN (WFIE) -

The Tecumseh Braves hope to keep their season alive with a win in the semi-state round on Saturday.

Tecumseh will play University with a trip to IHSAA state championship game on the line. The game, which began shortly after noon, was put on pause due to lightning in the area.

The Braves are now returning to the field to resume play.

Follow 14 Sports reporter Aaron Hancock for updates from Saturday's semi-state games.

