SEMI-STATE: Raiders overcome early deficit to advance to state

The Southridge Raiders baseball team is heading to the state championship game after defeating Indianapolis Scecina in the semi-state round of the IHSAA baseball tournament.

With a short trip up the road to Jasper, the Raiders faced the Crusaders at Ruxer Field.

After giving up two runs in the top of the third inning, the Raiders responded by scoring one run in the bottom half to cut Scecina's lead to 2-1. A scoreless top half of the fourth inning for the Crusaders kept their lead intake, only for a short time though.

The Raiders sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs in the inning. The big bottom half of the fourth gave the Raiders their first lead of the day at 6-2.

The following inning, the Raiders added another run to increase their lead to five over the Crusaders. A scoreless sixth and seventh innings by Scecina paved the way for the Southridge victory, 7-2.

The state championship game will be Saturday, June 16.

Follow 14 Sports reporter Aaron Hancock for updates throughout the game.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.