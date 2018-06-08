Otters win series opener at River City

On the strength of a Toby Thomas grand slam, the Evansville Otters downed the River City Rascals 6-4 on Friday night at CarShield Field.

River City cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning. A Stephen Kerr sacrifice fly scored Gerrion Grim form third to put River City in front 1-0.

The Otters jumped on the board in a big way in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Thomas clubbed the second grand slam in three days for the Otters, his fourth home run of the season, to put Evansville up 4-1.

The Rascals trimmed their deficit to just one in the bottom half of the inning. Mike Jurgella laced a doubled into the gap to score two and make the score 4-3.

River City tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth on an RBI fielder’s choice from Clint Freeman.

Evansville regained their advantage in the top of the seventh with two runs. RBI singles from Thomas and Travis Harrison pushed the Otters in front 6-4.

Mitch Aker came on in the ninth inning and threw a clean frame to earn his ninth save of the season.

In total, Thomas compiled three hits and five RBIs as he helped lead the Otters to victory.

Otters starter Austin Nicely received a no-decision after going five innings and allowing three runs while striking out five.

Rascals starter Lucas Laster also receives a no decision as he went six innings and allowed four runs.

Sean Adler is credited with the win for the Otters. Adler threw two innings of one run baseball to earn his second win of the season.

Jonny Ortiz is hung with the loss for the Rascals after allowing two runs in just 0.1 innings of work.

