Republican convention kicks off with a party

The first Indiana Republican Party convention ever held in Evansville kicked off Friday night inside the Ford Center with nearly 2,000 people to celebrate.

GOP delegates will nominate candidates for the statewide ticket for Secretary of State, Treasurer of State, and State Auditor on Saturday. The party will also approve its platform.

City officials say this is the perfect opportunity to showcase what Evansville has to offer.

"You have a lot of key decision makers and thought leaders in the state here--men and women who make decisions about public policy or state budget," said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, a fellow Republican. "When we go to Indianapolis to lobby for a policy issue or a budget request, the leaders can see what we're doing with the resources we've been given."

