KSP offering people chance at new Dodge Charger

Who wants an unowned new Dodge Charger, that's what Kentucky State Police are asking.

It is not exactly a car giveaway, but a cheeky enticement. They are calling on qualified volunteers to apply to the academy.

[CLICK HERE TO APPLY]

The spoof news release says, for years, these police vehicles have gone unclaimed. All you have to do to get one of these all wheel drive sports cars with custom paint jobs is to pass a quick 24 week training academy.

The quirky spin on "free vehicles" might have been a joke, but the offer to join the academy and drive your cool sports car while you work, was real.

