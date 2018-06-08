Knights aim for World Championship Saturday in Louisville

A big day on Saturday for the Castle High School's archery team.

The Knights will compete in Louisville for a shot to be named the best archers in the world.

"I came in my first year and I had never been to a regular tournament and then making it to the national team my freshman year it's unreal, so now that I've come this far and was able to compete on the No. 1 team this year, and become a national champion, it's an amazing feeling," Lauren Bradley, senior archer, explained.

First in the state of Indiana, first in the nation, and now on Saturday the Knights will compete in Louisville, for a shot to be named the best archers in the world.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.