Ribbon cutting held for Deaconess Trailhead

If you're looking for a new trail to explore this weekend, the Deaconess Trailhead had it's ribbon cutting on Friday.

The trailhead is located at the shelter on Anderson Road just south of Victoria National. It is complete with a fountain that will fill your water bottles and also has a drinking fountain for your pet and has a bike repair station.

"Soon as we put asphalt down people were using the trails, we were out here setting up today saw mothers and sons riding bikes, people out walking getting their steps, someone taking a quick food break a family with kids riding makes me feel good about what we're doing," explained Steve Roelle, Warrick County Trails President.

The trailhead is one of six segments that will eventually be 30 miles long and stretch from Boonville to Vanderburgh County.

