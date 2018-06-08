Pagan named new Owensboro City Manager

After Bill Parrish announced that he would be retiring at the end of July, the city didn't have much time to find a new city manager.

But on Thursday they announced that Nate Pagan will be taking Parrish's place.

Pagan was hired just a few short months ago as the assistant city manager after working as the city manager equivalent in Hopkinsville for the last five-years.

The Owensboro native says being city manager has always been a dream of his since he was a kid.

"For whatever reason I always read the paper and tracked various projects the city and the county had going on then," Pagan said. "And so it always appealed to me and seemed interesting."

He says he is honored to get the position.

"To be able to do a job that I love in a city that I love is tough to beat," he said.

Now it's time to get ready for another new position, but Pagan says he's already been prepared.

"I'll spend a lot of time with Bill trying to get up to date on the various projects, initiatives, and personnel matters," Pagan said. "You know, in some respects that's what I've been doing the last two to three months anyway. So I'm pretty familiar now. The last two to three months will definitely help shorten the learning curve in this new role."

