Crash shuts down part of Lloyd Expressway

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Part of the Lloyd Expressway was shut down after a wreck on the west side.

It happened at Red Bank and the Lloyd.

Our crew on the scene said only one eastbound lane was opened and all westbound lanes were shut down at Red Bank.

They have since reopened.

