Crash shuts down part of Lloyd Expressway

Part of the Lloyd Expressway was shut down after a wreck on the west side.

It happened at Red Bank and the Lloyd.

Our crew on the scene said only one eastbound lane was opened and all westbound lanes were shut down at Red Bank.

They have since reopened.

CRASH: W. Lloyd Expwy at Red Bank Road. Three vehicles involved, one person injured. Westbound lane will be opening soon. pic.twitter.com/eK2UwZGZpp — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.