New Indiana abortion rules argued in Evansville courtroom

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood argued before a federal judge in Evansville Friday morning, to block two provisions of a new Indiana abortion law set to go into effect July first.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the Senate Enrollment Act 340 in March, which orders medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state, and requires annual inspections of abortion clinics.

Supporters of the law argue both provisions are meant to ensure patient safety and help the state learn more about potential abortion issues.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the state in April on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The ACLU says the law is too vague, and "complications" can be interpreted differently from doctor to doctor.

The federal suit also contends that the required inspections is unconstitutional because they target only abortions and abortion providers and not other procedures or clinics.

Click here to see the text of Senate Enrollment Act 340.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young heard arguments from both sides for about an hour, and set a date for another hearing in the case for June 18th.

