Henderson man accused of sexually abusing a child

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Zachery Martin, 30 (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is charged with sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Zachery Martin. 30, was arrested Thursday and has bonded out of jail. 

Police say the child reported the abuse immediately. 

