Flights to Destin, Florida take off Friday from Evansville Regional Airport

There's a new destination on the departure board at Evansville Regional Airport.

As of Friday morning, flights to the white sandy beaches of Destin, Florida, were cleared for take-off.

This new route from Evansville will fly every Friday and Monday through August.

Allegiant representatives said they added the route after the success of the Orlando flights from EVV.

Airport representatives say the response to these flights to Destin has been great and because of that, they hope the flights to Fort Walton/Destin will be back next summer, possibly returning as early as spring.

Allegiant just celebrated its two year anniversary in Evansville.

They arrived in June of 2016, offering flights to Orlando.

If you're trying to get away this weekend, there are still some tickets available.

Prices for one-way flights out of Evansville start at $61, but some ticket prices start lower. We found prices as low as $43 on Mondays.

Good morning from @FlyEVV ! We are here for @Allegiant ‘s first flight to Destin celebration! ?? pic.twitter.com/JS3lOCNYk3 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.