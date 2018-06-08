Coroner: Victim in deadly Warrick Co. semi crash identified

Police tell us they responded to three separate fires in the early morning hours of Saturday. Those all happened around South Main Street.More >>
This hot, humid and active weather pattern continues. We are still on Alert for the possibility of a few strong storms through the rest of the weekend.More >>
It used to be the radio would bring music into your house, but the first annual Owensboro Porchfest changed that.More >>
In Boonville, the community rallied in support of one little girl by using lemonade!More >>
People walking into the GOP Convention may have noticed a large group at the entrance.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
The Indiana teacher argues his First Amendment rights were violated, while LGBTQ advocates say “a lack of respect” for transgender students leads them to consider suicide.More >>
