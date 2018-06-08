Coroner: Victim in deadly Warrick Co. semi crash identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Coroner: Victim in deadly Warrick Co. semi crash identified

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The victim in a semi crash in Warrick County has been identified.

The Warrick County coroner says 58-year-old Richard Crawford from Auburn, Washington died.

We're told preliminary results say smoke inhalation was the cause of death.

A toxicology report is pending.

For several hours, the eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 were shut down at mile marker 37, which is about two miles before the Lynnville exit.

We're told a semi rear-ended another semi and caught fire. Warrick County Sheriff Kruse tells us the driver that hit the semi was killed after the fire filled the cab.

The other driver was taken to the hospital.

