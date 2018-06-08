Coroner: Victim in deadly Warrick Co. semi crash identified

The victim in a semi crash in Warrick County has been identified.

The Warrick County coroner says 58-year-old Richard Crawford from Auburn, Washington died.

We're told preliminary results say smoke inhalation was the cause of death.

A toxicology report is pending.

For several hours, the eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 were shut down at mile marker 37, which is about two miles before the Lynnville exit.

Warrick: The passing lane EB I-64 at I-69 is now OPEN. Tow trucks are still on scene removing the wreckage near the 37 mm. Please pass the wreckage with caution. We encourage drivers NOT to be taking pics/videos. Pay attention. Crews are working close to the passing lane. pic.twitter.com/OfAAcSvhzJ — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 8, 2018

We're told a semi rear-ended another semi and caught fire. Warrick County Sheriff Kruse tells us the driver that hit the semi was killed after the fire filled the cab.

The other driver was taken to the hospital.

Warrick Sheriff Brett Kruse says other drivers tried get to trapped driver, but could not get him out or put out fire.@14News — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) June 8, 2018

Warrick: One confirmed fatality on I-64 EB near the 37 mm. I-64 EB will most likely be closed at I-69 for more than 4 hours. Detour is I-69 N to SR68 east to SR61 south to I-64 east. pic.twitter.com/Mpz4WnUrUo — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 8, 2018

Warrick: Crews are still working to clear the wreckage on I-64 near the 37 mm. I-64 EB at I-69 is still closed. pic.twitter.com/crU2h9VnvN — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 8, 2018

