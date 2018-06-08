EPD: Driver arrested after napping in restaurant drive thru - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Driver arrested after napping in restaurant drive thru

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Michael Merriweather (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Michael Merriweather (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after police say he fell asleep in the drive thru.

Police say they got a call around 1:00 a.m. Friday from the Rally's on E. Virginia Street.

They were told a man had fallen asleep three times while in the drive thru.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Merriweather failed sobriety tests, had a suspended license, and no insurance. 

Merriweather was taken to jail, where police say he refused to take a chemical test, and forcibly resisted law enforcement. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly