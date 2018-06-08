EPD: Driver arrested after napping in restaurant drive thru

An Evansville man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after police say he fell asleep in the drive thru.

Police say they got a call around 1:00 a.m. Friday from the Rally's on E. Virginia Street.

They were told a man had fallen asleep three times while in the drive thru.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Merriweather failed sobriety tests, had a suspended license, and no insurance.

Merriweather was taken to jail, where police say he refused to take a chemical test, and forcibly resisted law enforcement.

