Evansville leaders have new ideas for Promise Zone

Twelve agencies came to the workshop to talk with local organizations about key information and grant opportunities (WFIE)

Evansville leaders now have new ideas for how to best use resources in the Promise Zone.

These high-poverty low-education areas of the city are eligible for help from agencies like Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Education.

Twelve agencies came to the workshop to talk with local organizations about key information and grant opportunities.

Areas of focus include increasing employment opportunities and expanding economic conditions.

The goal is to help Evansville tap into all the Promise Zone has to offer.

"You're going to need partnerships and collaborations, and that's what this whole Promise Zone piece is about," said John Hall, HUD Indianapolis Field Office Director. "How well can we work with each other both at the federal level, state level, the community level, philanthropy? All those put together can make a big impact here in the Promise Zone area."

Thursday was the third time HUD has come to Evansville for this kind of collaboration.

The city has seven years left to make improvements in the Promise Zone.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.