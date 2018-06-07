Day four of testimony in Hagan murder trial

Day four of testimony in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial started late Thursday.

Court started just before noon.

We're told witness Jordan Hughes indicated she was going to plead the 5th amendment. The defense argued the witness should not have been released because her testimony could be relevant to the case.

Hughes' name has been brought up several times in the trial. The judge ruled the defense can call Hughes to the stand even though the state approved her release.

The state then said that they wanted to appeal that decision. The judge denied the appeal.

The jury didn't come into the courtroom until around 1:45 p.m. Minutes later, they were escorted out.

While the jury wasn't in the room, the judge excused another witness because the defense said she wasn't on the final witness list.

The first witness, a special agent with the FBI, took the stand around 2:15 p.m.

The agent claims to be a cell phone expert and said he retrieved info from both Hagan and Halee Rathgeber's phones.

The agent testified information like cell phone data is very important in a criminal case such as this one. During his testimony the defense argued some of the witnesses testimony is not admissible.

The trial will should resume around 8:30a.m. on Friday. Stick with 14 News for updates.

