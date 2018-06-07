EPD: White Castle robber also suspect in Chuckles robbery

Evansville Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they believe has hit at least two businesses.

Police released surveillance from the White Castle robbery Monday night.

Police say a worker was taking out trash when a man pointed a gun to her head.

They say the man forced her back inside and demanded the manager to open the safe.

He was able to get away with some money.

Police believe the same man robbed the Chuckles gas station on S. Weinbach. That one happened May 30.

