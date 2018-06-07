Boonville man charged with child molesting in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boonville man charged with child molesting in Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Antonio Betancourt (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Antonio Betancourt (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A Boonville man is accused of molesting a child in Evansville.

Police say 47-year-old Antonio Betancourt had sex several times with an 11-year-old child. 

He's facing three counts, and is being held on a $30,000 bond. 

Police say Betancourt denies the accusations and failed a polygraph. 

