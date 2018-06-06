Andrew Cross named Gatorade Player of the Year for 2nd year - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Andrew Cross named Gatorade Player of the Year for 2nd year

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
On the pitch, we all know how good now-graduated Memorial soccer star Andrew Cross is, but here's more confirmation: Cross has been named Gatorade player of the year in Indiana for the second-straight year!  

Cross helped the Tigers win back-to-back state championships, and finished his career second in school history with 95 goals.

