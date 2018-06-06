USI catcher selected in MLB draft

Now, the major league baseball draft went on on Wednesday and USI catcher Logan Brown has been picked in the 35th round by the Atlanta Braves.

Brown hit .338, with 4 homers and 40 RBI and had a fielding percentage of .988.

Now, Brown still has one year of eligibility, but he told us he will forego his senior year, turn pro, and report to the Braves.

Now, Brown's dad Kevin also caught for USI and was drafted in the second round by the Rangers back in 1994 so like father like son.

