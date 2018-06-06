Court documents reveal new details in Noblesville school shooting

Court documents in Hamilton County just released give new insight on the weapons the 13-year-old brought to school on the day of the shooting.

Court documents filed in Hamilton County provide new details about the near-deadly shooting inside the Noblesville West Middle School.

The 13-year-old suspect, a student, is in custody and headed to juvenile court.

In a news release on Tuesday, Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham explained that Indiana law prevented him from trying a 13-year-old in criminal court.

If guilty of the offenses of which he's accused, the teenager would likely spend years behind locked doors instead of decades.

According to court documents, the 13-year-old was well-armed during the May 25 shooting. He came to school with a .22 caliber handgun and a much larger, more powerful .45 caliber handgun as well as a knife.

He's accused of nearly killing classmate Ella Whistler and seriously injuring teacher Jason Seaman.

"If he was able to have that many rounds to shoot off. If he had two guns, he should be responsible. He knew what he was doing," said Dawn Bell whose son attends the middle school.

That will be up for a juvenile judge to decide. Despite the severity of the crime, the 13-year-old cannot be tried as an adult in criminal court. That revelation shocked and scared parent Maggie Keller.

"By being charged as a child, he's not going to get the punishment he deserves," she said.

Hallie Break's sister is a middle school student.

"I believe it is the actions of an adult, but I don't necessarily know if he should be charged as one," she said.

If the teenager was tried as an adult and found guilty in criminal court, he might not get out of prison until he's in his 50s. If the prosecutor proves the offenses in juvenile court, the 13-year-old would be set free in eight years or less.

Typically juvenile offenders are released no later than their 18th birthday, but in rare and extraordinary cases, they can be held until they are 21 spending the last three years incarcerated with adults in a state prison.

"I think he needs more help, and he would get more on the juvenile side," said a veteran attorney.

That attorney said the juvenile justice system is designed to help juveniles not necessarily protect society.

Parent Jake Teigen admitted having mixed feelings for the teenage suspect.

"It's hard to put everything on a middle school student; hard to put everything on a seventh grader. So there are a lot of different people that failed him along the way," he said.

The young teenager is accused of crimes that, if filed against an adult, would include multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm on school property.

Source: WTHR, NBC affiliate in Indianapolis