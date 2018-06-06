Otters face Grizzlies at Bosse Field - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Otters face Grizzlies at Bosse Field

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Evansville Otters) (Source: Evansville Otters)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Otters are at home again and definitely in need of a win.  

After getting swept over the weekend at Southern Illinois, Gateway then handed them their fourth-straight loss at Bosse Field.

The loss dropped Evansville to fourth place in the west; four games back of River City.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly