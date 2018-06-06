Taking a Stand: Suicide prevention

This week, we reported on the passing of Fashion Designer Kate Spade.

Ms. Spade was 55-years-old. Sadly, her cause of death was suicide.

According to Mental Health American of Vanderburgh County…each year, an estimated 775,000 family members are impacted by the suicide attempt or death of a loved one.

Suicide does not discriminate. It happens with men, women, children, every race, age group and social economic status. Talking about suicide is crucial to preventing it.

If you think someone you know may be considering suicide, reach out to them. Ask them directly if they are thinking about taking their own life. Allow them to share those thoughts and feelings safely. Encourage that person to go with you to get help.

You can make a difference and possibly save a life. Suicide is preventable, and recovery is possible.

