Crews respond to fire at Evansville apartment complex

An Evansville apartment was heavily damaged when it caught fire late Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the 5300 block of Stonehedge Drive of Abby Court Apartments around 6:20 p.m.

Firefighters say it started as a trash fire on a second story balcony then spread up to an attic space.

There was limited damage to the exterior wall of the balcony and the roof just above where the fire started.

The whole 16-unit has heavy smoke damage inside making it unlivable at the moment.

Sixteen people have been displaced by the fire.

Firefighters say 10 apartments have heavy smoke damage in the units, and seven of the apartments are at a total loss.

Police shut down the entire block because 10 fire units responded to the scene.

Everyone got out safely, but two firefighters were taken to Deaconess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released later on Thursday.

One person we spoke to says her mom's neighbor was the one to alert people to get out of the place before crews arrived.

"My mom's neighbor actually knocked on the door to get us all out. Someone pulled the fire alarm at 5:30," Schyler Opel who has a mother who lives in the complex said. "I got a call from my mom saying the apartment was on fire. So, I live across Green River. So I like raced over here really fast. When I got here, everyone was outside."

The American Red Cross has been helping some of the victims by providing them with hotel rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

