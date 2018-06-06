City of Henderson accepting applications for police chief

The city of Henderson is accepting applications for the next police chief for the next couple of weeks.

For the last six months, the Henderson Police Department has been under the direction of Interim Chief Jason Hargitt.

Effective December 1, 2017, then LT. Jason Hargitt was appointed as the acting Henderson Police chief.

Hargitt filled the vacancy when HPD chief Chip Stauffer retired on November 30.

Chief Hargitt told 14 News he does plan on applying for the position and is in the process of putting that application together.

According to the city's website, they’re looking for a candidate with a bachelor's degree, supplemented by 10 years of progressively responsible experience and/or in law enforcement, criminal investigation, and police administration.

Another requirement: completion of a national level command course.

The listed salary range starts off just under $93,000 and exceeds $110,000 plus benefits.

The chosen chief will oversee a staff of 100 employees, with an $8.8-million budget in the police department and 911 center.

The deadline to apply is Friday, June 29.

