Hacienda gives back to Camden Strong

Show this coupon at the West Side Hacienda on Wednesday to give back to Camden Strong (WFIE).

The Evansville community is coming together again for Reitz grad Camden Hancock. Camden was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.

Since then, the Camden Strong movement has taken off.

On Wednesday, you can help by dining at the West-Side Hacienda.

The proceeds from every purchase will go to Carmen's family for medical expenses and everyday needs.

Longtime family friend Jennifer Wood helped organize the fundraiser.

She says Camden's cause resonated with her because her daughter also had recent brain surgery.

"When I first found out that Camden had an accident and then what it progressed to be, I thought 'How can I help?' more so than just a shoulder and an ear for Sara his mother," says Wood.

You can also buy tickets for the gift auction. The fundraiser runs through 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All you have to do is show the Camden Strong coupon. It is the main photo you see on this page.

"Immediately, this was something we wanted to do. There was never a second-guessing what should we do for them. It's what friends and family do for each other, and we can't believe the community support and turn out they have received," says Wood.

