Hacienda gives back to Camden Strong

A pair of roads in Hopkins County are shut down while Kentucky State Police work an ongoing situation.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail on child neglect charges.More >>
Authorities are investigating an apartment fire in Evansville as arson.More >>
Police say the victim was knocked down, punched several times, and her purse was stolen.More >>
Testimony continued Monday morning in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial in Warrick Co. Hagan's mother was the first to take the stand. During her testimony Friday, she said Hagan told her he accidentally shot Halee Rathgeber.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
