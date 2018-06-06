'Viral proposal' couple surprises sister with news she's going to be an aunt

Grab a tissue... Wait. Just grab the entire box.

The Spencer County couple we first told you about in March 2016, is expecting their first child.

This week, Will and Ashley Seaton told Ashley's sister (and Will's "Best Friend Forever"), Hannah, that she's now getting the title of Aunt.

Our Lauren Artino first shared the story of Will's sweet proposal to Ashley.

During a photography session, Will surprised both sisters by not only asking Ashley to be his wife, but also asking Hannah to be his "Best Friend Forever."

In the months that followed, their story went viral. Media outlets as far as Australia called them.

In October, the couple got married. Of course, Hannah was a big part of the ceremony.

Now, the start of a new chapter in their lives has been documented with pictures that will bring tears to your eyes.

Ashley and Will tell us they found out at the end of April they were expecting. They were at a vintage camper rally when they found out, which is kind of their thing.

On Sunday, they told Hannah the big news right in front of the vintage truck used for their wedding ceremony.

As you can see from the photos, it was an emotional moment for both sisters.

Ashley tells us she's 10.5 weeks along, and due on New Year's Eve. The couple should find out the gender in about five weeks.

Ashley says Hannah always tells her "I love you" when she sees her. Now, she says "I love you baby" as she touches her tummy.

