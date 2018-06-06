Semi hauling charcoal runs into ditch, causes traffic delays on Natcher Pkwy

One lane of the Natcher Parkway in Daviess County moved slowly overnight Tuesday because a semi ran into the ditch.

The sheriff's office says the driver blew a tire, then hit a parked car that had been there for a few days.

The driver was not hurt but went to the hospital to be checked out anyway.

Deputies say it was hauling 40,000 pounds of charcoal briquettes.

Crews worked to clean up the mess for more than ten hours. The site is now clear.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.