Castle Archery preps for World Tournament

Well recently Castle athletics has been on a roll, the softball team recently ended a run in Semi-State's, the baseball team is headed to its own Semi-State tournament this weekend, but not many sports fans know about the Castle Archery program.

12 seasons strong under Head Coach, Mark Zwilling, the Knights have won 11 of the past 12 State titles, and most recently captured the program's first National Championship. The team, consisting of three seniors, 10 juniors, four sophomores and seven freshman, beat out 237 high schools throughout the country to earn the title

Now the Knights have their sights set on the World Tournament this Saturday in Louisville.

Watch 14 News this Friday for the full story behind Castle Archery.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.