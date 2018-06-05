Transgender teen's lawsuit against EVSC moving forward

14 News just learned a district judge denied the school corporation's motion to dismiss the suit. (WFIE)

A transgender teen's lawsuit claiming the Evansville-Vanderburgh school district violated his rights, is moving forward.

14 News just learned a district judge denied the school corporation's motion to dismiss the suit. This is according to the website The Indiana Lawyer.

We told you in February, the student spoke publicly at an EVSC Board meeting. Asking school officials to change its non-discrimination policy by adding "gender identity" for protection.

Keep in mind, over a year ago, the school board voted to not add that language to its policy.

The 16-year-old student, who identifies as male, filed the suit in late February. The teen argued that his rights were violated under the 14th Amendment and Title Nine.

We got a hold of the case documents.

It claims the EVSC reportedly told the student to use either women's restrooms, or a private bathroom connected to the school nurse's office. The lawsuit claims he had asked school administrators to use the male restroom, but they told him he couldn't, and if he did, he'd risk being disciplined.

Back in February, EVSC officials told us, its legal counsel was looking over the current discrimination policy, and the district believes it has met all requirements to transgender students under the law. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for July 20.

