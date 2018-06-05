Downtown Starbucks nearing completion

Making a Starbucks run in downtown is getting closer to becoming reality.

Arc Construction tweeted some photos, saying the new coffee shop is nearing completion.

@Starbucks at the @doubletree in @EvansvilleINGov is nearing completion. You can nearly smell the coffee brewing now! pic.twitter.com/9fmB0v7HZ5 — ARC Construction (@ARC_Construct) June 5, 2018

The new Starbucks is inside the Double Tree Hotel. Plans show there will be an entrance from the street.

We haven't heard when opening day will be.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.