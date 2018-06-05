Downtown Starbucks nearing completion - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Downtown Starbucks nearing completion

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: @ARC_Construct) (Source: @ARC_Construct)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Making a Starbucks run in downtown is getting closer to becoming reality.

Arc Construction tweeted some photos, saying the new coffee shop is nearing completion.

The new Starbucks is inside the Double Tree Hotel. Plans show there will be an entrance from the street.

We haven't heard when opening day will be.

