Stan Levco announces run for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor

Indiana Attorney Stan Levco announced his run for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor.

Levco was the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor for more than 20 years.

He'll run against Republican Nick Hermann in the fall.

"Vanderburgh County needs a Prosecutor who knows how to get convictions and knows how to direct a staff who can be successful in the courtroom. One thing I believe Mr. Hermann has done well is to promote himself. He's buried the ineffectiveness of his office in commercials, publicity efforts, and We Tip promotions," says Levco.

He had some harsh words about Herman who took office seven years ago.

Levco said a case was turned over by the Indiana Court of Appeals because of "his incompetence."

"That's unacceptable. Vanderburgh County deserves better than that," says Levco.

Levco made his announcement Thursday inside a courtroom at the old courthouse. He says he did so to emphasize the difference between himself and Hermann.

"Since 2016, his office has tried 92 jury trials. the jury returned not guilty verdicts in 41 of those cases. That's 45 percent not guilties," says Levco.

Hermann did not dispute Levco numbers but said Levco got more convictions because he was less aggressive in his approach as Prosecutor. He says they have a fundamental disagreement with how the office should be run.

"You can sit back and you can cherry pick cases and you cannot try cases and you can plead things out. I believe that once law enforcement does an investigation and invests their time and once a victim has gone through a horrible tragedy that they should have input," says Hermann.

"During my time as Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, I tried over 20 murder cases. In every one, the defendant was convicted of murder, as charged. Vanderburgh County needs a Prosecutor who knows how to get convictions and knows how to direct a staff who can be successful in the courtroom," says Levco.

As for why Levco is running now, he said, "I really feel like I care about effective prosecution."

"The community steps up and lets law enforcement know what type of crime is being committed and how to investigate and it improves their effectiveness and helps us to investigate cases and helps us to get witnesses and helps us to catch people. If that's what he's accusing me of, I'm guilty," says Hermann.

This won't be the last you hear from Levco and Hermann. They both plan to campaign aggressively in the coming five months.

Hermann says he's looking forward to this campaign because he enjoys talking with the community about the work they're doing in the Prosecutor's Office.