2 main grocery stores in McLean Co. to close

One by one, food is being taken off the shelf at the Hometown IGA in Livermore.

"It was a hard decision, but we felt we had to do it," Andy Trice the District Manager for IGA in the Owensboro area said.

The store announced this week that they are closing the IGA in Calhoun and Livermore, two of the very few grocery stores in McLean county.

"In the last couple years we've seen a sales decline," Trice said. "Just like any other business we've got to the point where we're not really a profitable endeavor."

But shoppers are not happy.

"Where in the world am I going to get what I need?" Pat Bakewell a loyal IGA customer in Livermore asked.

The store says they lost out to competition when many people started traveling to bigger stores, and only visiting the IGA for quick trips.

"There's just regrets all the way around," Trice said. "Our part, their part. It's kind of a shared responsibility."

Bakewell says she comes to the IGA in Livermore everyday, she lives just a few blocks away. She says her neighbors are also upset.

"None of them are very happy about it," she said.

Bakewell says she's worried about traveling 30 or more minutes to the closest grocery store.

"What are you gonna do when you need a loaf of bread in the middle of the day? Run to Owensboro?" she asked.

"The biggest thing they'll miss is the convenience part of it," Trice said.

The store will close their doors Wednesday to prepare for their liquidation sale that starts Thursday. They say there's no set closing date, they'll just wait to see when the inventory is gone. But for loyal shoppers, the store will become a void down the street

"We need a store here," Bakewell said.

