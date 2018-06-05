Committee still hopes to get Harmony Way Bridge reopened

he bridge project committee hopes this will be a move in the right direction to get the bridge up and operational. (WFIE)

An update on the New Harmony Bridge we've been following.

For the nearly 1,000 people who use the Harmony Way Bridge everyday, having it closed has been an inconvenience over the years. The bridge has been closed since 2012 due to lack of funding to repair it.

Last week, the state of Illinois passed legislation creating a sister bridge authority between Illinois and Indiana. The bridge project committee hopes this will be a move in the right direction to get the bridge up and operational.

