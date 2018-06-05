Lunch Wagon provides free meals to Mt. Carmel students

Kids in Mt. Carmel are getting free lunches this summer, thanks to a group of volunteers.

It's called the "Lunch Wagon."

Melissa Smith started providing meals out of her home last summer. Fast forward to today and now she's traveling to four locations daily.

She has around six people helping her prepare the meals and set up tables.

Smith said it's been a fun project to help give back.

Smith said they had served more than 70 lunches the first day and says she expects that number to grow.

