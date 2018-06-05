New Warrick Co. ordinance aims to crack down on unkempt homes

Officials say that residents are already taking advantage of a new ordinance aiming to promote being a good neighbor.

The nuisance ordinance took effect on the first of June and officials say just five days later they've already gotten three complaints against homes within the county. The ordinance says that two residents need to make a complaint against a house before the local government can intervene.

They say the ordinance will help keep property values high and promote Warrick County as a nice place to live.

"We wanted something in place that if a neighbor was creating enough rubbage and garbage and items that they could... they would have some recourse, so it wouldn't have a negative impact on the value of their homes or the neighborhood," said Dan Saylor, one of the Warrick County Commissioners.

Saylor says that there were three initial readings of the proposed ordinance to hear feedback from the public. Naturally, some were opposed to the government telling citizens how to use their property, but Saylor says that isn't the point of this ordinance.

"This is not about big government," Saylor said. "This is about your local county government helping you, assisting you with a problem you have in your area...We tried to write it in a way that was fair, but at the same time, we want Warrick County to be a great place to live."

Saylor says one of the biggest impacts that unkempt houses have is on the value of neighboring properties and the value of the neighborhood as a whole.

"If it's affecting the value of your house or the neighborhood, that's a problem I feel like we can help," said Saylor.

Saylor says that the majority of the feedback regarding the ordinance is positive. He says he's confident that this ordinance will help keep Warrick County beautiful for years to come.

