Henderson man accused of breaking into home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man accused of breaking into home

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Taylor James Shelton, 27. (Henderson Co. Detention Center) Taylor James Shelton, 27. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man recently arrested for arson and burglary at the Union County Wal-Mart is now facing charges in Henderson.

Sheriff's deputies served a warrant for 27-year-old Taylor Shelton at the Webster County Jail where he was being held. 

Shelton and another person are accused of breaking into a home on Highway 416 West in Niagara in April and taking items. 

Other arrests are possible

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly