Henderson man accused of breaking into home

A Henderson man recently arrested for arson and burglary at the Union County Wal-Mart is now facing charges in Henderson.

Sheriff's deputies served a warrant for 27-year-old Taylor Shelton at the Webster County Jail where he was being held.

Shelton and another person are accused of breaking into a home on Highway 416 West in Niagara in April and taking items.

Other arrests are possible

