Police: Daviess Co. woman jailed on drug charges in Henderson

A Daviess County woman is in the Henderson County Jail after authorities say she drove her van on a four-wheeler trail.

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 Monday on Highway 416 East. Deputies found the woman inside the van in the woods.

She told deputies she was looking for the ferry that runs from Henderson to Owensboro.

Deputies say they found meth in her purse when she was being booked into jail.

She's facing drug charges and driving under the influence.

