Franklin Street ice cream shop expanding

A business on Franklin Street in Evansville is expanding.

Milk and Sugar Ice Cream Shop has been open for two years and will soon move to a bigger building, a few doors down. It means double the seating.

They anticipate being in the new space by early as July.

District 7 Boutique will also be moving down the block right next to Milk and Sugar.

