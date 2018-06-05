Franklin Street ice cream shop expanding - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Franklin Street ice cream shop expanding

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A business on Franklin Street in Evansville is expanding.

Milk and Sugar Ice Cream Shop has been open for two years and will soon move to a bigger building, a few doors down. It means double the seating.

They anticipate being in the new space by early as July.  

District 7 Boutique will also be moving down the block right next to Milk and Sugar.

