Evansville logistics company to expand after recent acquisition

PFL Logistics Co., an Evansville-based third party logistics company, announced on Monday that its recent acquisition of JR’s Expedited Freight, LLC will prompt a multi-million dollar investment in the Evansville area and hiring for numerous new positions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add JR’s Expedited Freight’s business to our portfolio”, said Dylan Rexing, PFL’s Chief Executive Officer. "Because of this expansion we’ve already expanded our workforce in Evansville and will look to hire another 30 employees in the coming months. We have a need for drivers as well as sales and operations specialists.”

PFL Logistics Co. is privately owned by the Rexing family, which also has investments in grain farming, egg production, warehousing, and real estate investments.

Dylan Rexing is a North Posey County High School and University of Southern Indiana Accounting Graduate. His family started the company in 2015. Within three years, it has grown into a multimillion dollar trucking and logistics operation.

“PFL’s acquisition of JR’s Expedited Freight continues our strategy of expanding into attractive high growth sectors,” said Rexing. “We’re confident we can foster national expansion while accelerating growth in our Midwest region. As one of the leading freight companies in the area, PFL Logistics is well positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for exceptional service with shipping needs.”

If you're interested in a position, you can fill out an application at the warehouse, located at 4501 Hitch Peters Road, or click the link at the top.



