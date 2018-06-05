Thunderbolts release 2018-19 home schedule

The Evansville Thunderbolts have released their 2018-19 home game schedule. The Thunderbolts first home game of its third season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League) will be on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Of the 28 home games, there are seven back-to-back weekend home games and only three dates that are not on a Friday or Saturday.

•Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

•Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

•Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6:15 p.m.

•Friday, Nov. 16 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7:15 p.m.

•Monday, Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Feb. 8 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Feb. 22 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:15 p.m.

•Thursday, Feb. 28 at 6:15 p.m.

•Friday, March 1 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, March 15 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, March 22 at 7:15 p.m.

•Saturday, March 23 at 7:15 p.m.

All road games, as well as opponents, will be released at a later date. Season tickets are as low as less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-8000.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts