Man charged after police say his dog mauled woman

A Princeton man was arrested and charged after police say his dog mauled a woman in May.

Robert Straw was booked into the Gibson County Jail just before 8 p.m. on June 1.

He was arrested on a warrant for harboring a non-immunized dog.

We're told he posted a $550 bond and was released from jail around 8:30 p.m. the same day of his arrest.

