Man charged after police say his dog mauled woman - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man charged after police say his dog mauled woman

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jim Stratman, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Robert Straw (Source: Gibson County Sheriff's Office). Robert Straw (Source: Gibson County Sheriff's Office).
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

A Princeton man was arrested and charged after police say his dog mauled a woman in May.

['This was a mauling': Dog attack sends one person to hospital]

Robert Straw was booked into the Gibson County Jail just before 8 p.m. on June 1. 

He was arrested on a warrant for harboring a non-immunized dog.

[Related: Petition to change dog bite ordinance goes before Princeton city council]

We're told he posted a $550 bond and was released from jail around 8:30 p.m. the same day of his arrest.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly