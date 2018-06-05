Hopkins Co. adding more resource officers to schools

Hanson Elementary is one of the schools that will share one of the new SRO's. (WFIE)

Hopkins County had five school resource officers at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

By the time school starts in the fall, the county will have a total of 12 officers walking the halls of schools across the county.

The board of education approved a plan Monday to hire two more school resource officers.

According to the board office, the new SRO's will be deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and concentrate their patrols to elementary schools around the county.

Earlier this year, the school district approved a similar agreement with the Madisonville Police Department to hire five officers to serve as SRO's.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.