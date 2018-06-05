Second day of testimony starts late in Hagan murder trial

Testimony started about an hour later than scheduled Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Isaiah Hagan.

Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last year. Last month, a judge declared a mistrial in the case

A jury was seated last week, and opening statements were on Monday.

So far, 11 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial. Seven of them testified Tuesday.

The first witness on the stand Tuesday was Dr. Kiefer. He's the forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Rathgeber’s body. He said he never determined a time of death, but he did say she probably had not been dead for more than 36 hours before her body was discovered.

A forensic scientist testified she looked for DNA on evidence like the blue towel found at the scene. The prosecution said the towel matches a towel found at Hagan's parent's house.

The forensic scientist said she didn't find Halee's DNA on any evidence she collected, but it is sometimes difficult to do.

Another witness said he found Halee's wallet while mowing grass in a Newburgh neighborhood.

The wallet contained change, gift cards, and Halee's ID.

The final witness on Tuesday who was friends and worked with Halee said on April 23, Halee text her "goodnight, sleep tight." She said she couldn't reach Halee the next day.

Rathgeber's body was found around 6:45 that morning at the Alcoa Soccer fields.

The witness said she contacted Hagan, asking if he had seen Halee. She said he told her he saw her the night before.

The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

