Sunny & Warmer

Wow...temps only reached the upper 70's on Monday with autumn like humidity.





Clear skies early as low temps drop in the upper 50's/lower 60's. Warmer today but temps will be reasonable in the mid-80's under sunny skies. The humidity will be higher but nothing like last week with rich dew points in the 70's. Dry weather can be expected until at least Thursday night.

Higher temps and humidity at the end of the workweek as temps settle in the upper 80's with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Too early to lock in the weekend, but unsettled weather can be expected with even chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday night/Sunday. A few strong storms will be possible.

Byron

