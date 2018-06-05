Traffic Alert: Section of Petersburg Road closed Tuesday

A section of Petersburg Road is closed Tuesday for tree removal.

Vanderburgh County Highway officials say the road is closed between Browning and Boonville-New Harmony road.

Only emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

The work should be done by 3:00 p.m.

There are several other traffic alerts this week.

A bridge is also being replaced on St. Joseph Ave. just south of Wimberg.

Starting on or after Thursday, the road will be down to one lane. That work will last until the end of October.

Also on Tuesday, Weinbach Ave. from E. Walnut to E. Mulberry is closed.

Lincoln Ave. from S. Lincoln Park Dr. to S. Frederick St. is also closed.

