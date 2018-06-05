Part of St. Joseph Ave will be down to one lane until late Oct.

Vanderburgh County crews are replacing a bridge on St. Joseph Avenue just south of Wimberg Road.

This bridge will be built one half at a time, so a temporary traffic signal has been installed in order to keep the bridge open to one lane of traffic throughout the construction.

Beginning on or after Thursday June 7, temporary pavement will be added.

The work will require St. Joseph Avenue to be reduced to one lane of traffic.

Traffic will be flagged through the area while the temporary pavement is constructed.

Once the temporary widening has been completed, temporary concrete barrier walls will be placed to separate the bridge construction area from the lane that will remain open to traffic.

Once it's in place the traffic signal will be activated.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge throughout construction, which is expected to be complete by October 30.

