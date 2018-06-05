LOOK AT THIS: North side water main break spews water high into the air

Water went spewing several feet into the air after a water main break on Evansville's north side.

A viewer sent us a photo taken at Highway 41 and Old State Road.

Dispatchers tell us it first started around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, but it was quite a while before they were notified.

We are told crews with the water department are on scene, but there is no word on any lane closures or boil advisories.

We're told traffic is moving fine.

