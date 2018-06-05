Evansville White Castle employees robbed at gunpoint

The White Castle on Evansville's east side was robbed just after closing time Monday night.

Police say a worker was taking out trash when a man pointed a gun to her head.

They say the man forced her back inside and demanded the manager to open the safe.

He was able to get away with some money.

At this point, officers don't have a suspect.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video.

