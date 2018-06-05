Teen caught, hurt after attempted west side gas station robbery

There was an attempted robbery at a west side Evansville gas station Tuesday morning, and deputies say the suspect didn't get away.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Circle S on Red Bank Road.

Our cameras captured two people in handcuffs being taken away by deputies. But we're told three of them entered the store this morning and tried to use an ATM to get cash. When the ATM didn't work, the suspects got upset and demanded the clerk give them cash.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's office, The clerk refused and the juvenile suspect forced his way behind the counter and attempted to grab the register. The suspect also damaged a display and took merchandise. The clerk placed the suspect in a head lock and drug him into the parking lot.

We're told all three juveniles ran from the scene and were caught by responding deputies. One of the suspects fell off the retaining wall behind Lowe's. He was taken to Deaconess and was later found to have a broken back.

Two other juveniles who were with the suspect were interviewed and found to have no idea the suspect intended to rob the store. Both juveniles tried to get the suspect to leave after he began to get upset with the ATM.

Sheriff Wedding says the teen "made some bad choices." He says he's facing attempted robbery, criminal mischief, battery and theft charges.

The store is now open.

UPDATE: Per @VandSheriff now calling this an attempted robbery and “some bad choices” made by one man.. pic.twitter.com/Xx2jBzQ43W — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

